Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Woven Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €59.99
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike DNA
      Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      €74.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €119.99
      Team 31
      Team 31 Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Team 31
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Spotlight
      Los Angeles Lakers Spotlight Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Spotlight
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €69.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      €89.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      €79.99
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      Charlotte Hornets Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      €84.99
      Toronto Raptors Courtside City Edition
      Toronto Raptors Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Toronto Raptors Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €119.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      €79.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      €99.99
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Miami Heat Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €119.99
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      €69.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Younger Kids' Paris Saint-Germain French Terry Pants
      Jordan
      Younger Kids' Paris Saint-Germain French Terry Pants
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      €74.99
      Jordan Artist Series by Umar Rashid
      Jordan Artist Series by Umar Rashid Men's Flight Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Artist Series by Umar Rashid
      Men's Flight Fleece Trousers
      €89.99
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Jordan x Billie Eilish Women's Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan x Billie Eilish
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      €99.99
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      €74.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Trousers
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Woven Trousers
      €74.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Washed Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Men's Washed Trousers
      €99.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      €59.99
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Milwaukee Bucks Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      €124.99
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      €69.99