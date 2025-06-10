  1. Nike By You
    2. /
  2. New Releases

New Kids Nike By You

Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Kids Age 
(0)
Size Range 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Brand 
(1)
Nike By You
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
€84.99
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away
Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Away
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Chelsea FC 2025/26 Stadium Away
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Inter Milan 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Just In
Brazil 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Brazil 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€64.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team) Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nigeria 2025 Stadium Home (Women's Team)
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€79.99
England 2025/26 Stadium Home
England 2025/26 Stadium Home Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
England 2025/26 Stadium Home
Little Kids' Nike Soccer Replica 3-Piece Kit
€69.99
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team) Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
Sustainable Materials
FFF 2025 Stadium Away (Women's Team)
Big Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Soccer Replica Jersey
€79.99