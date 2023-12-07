Nike men's Tech Fleece: train in all conditions
Because your training regime doesn't stop for the cold, we created our men's Tech Fleece clothing. Expect insulation that locks in warmth and protects your joints and muscles, combined with a lightweight construction that lets you move freely in every direction. Meanwhile, our smooth-on-both-sides design ensures a gentle feel on your skin. And with our wide selection of sizes and fits, there's something to suit every athlete.
Nike men's Tech Fleece tops come in practical designs that are easy to put on and take off—making layering simple. Zip-up hoodies and jackets let you adjust your coverage, while elasticated cuffs and drawcord fastenings keep draughts out. You'll find panelled constructions that provide extra room through the shoulders and chest, so you can layer up without restricting your movements.
Whether you're heading out for a solo run, or joining your team for a tough training session, a pair of tracksuit bottoms from our men's Tech Fleece range will keep you protected. Snug cuffed designs provide maximum insulation, while open-hem legs make it easier to remove layers—without needing to take off your footwear. Look out for practical zip-closed pockets that keep your valuables secure as you work out.
As helping our planet has never been more important, we founded Nike's Move to Zero programme. Our goal? Taking our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To get there, we take end-of-life materials, such as used fishing nets and old carpets, and recycle them into pro-quality nylon yarns for our apparel. If you'd like to join us on the journey, choose men's Nike Tech Fleece clothing with our Sustainable Materials tag.