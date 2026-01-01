Kids' red tracksuits: comfy apparel for everyday challenges
Set them up for whatever the day holds with a kids' red tracksuit. Soft fabrics and smart designs ensure they feel their best as they move. We’re talking cosy cotton with plenty of flex, so they can stretch in all directions. Plus, flat seams and roomy shapes reduce irritation, so they can stay focused. On chilly days, keep them toasty after training with apparel made with Nike Therma-FIT technology. The smart fabric works to trap their natural body heat between the fibres, so they get extra warmth without feeling weighed down.
Keep them comfortable all day long in a red kids' tracksuit from our collection. Elastic waistbands ensure the perfect fit, without rolling or pinching. Look out for options with a drawstring tie, so trousers stay in place when it’s time to run, jump and climb. Tops with full-zip fastenings or ribbed necklines make it easy to throw them on and off when they need to.
We’ve got styles with practical pockets in the top and bottoms, so it’s easy for young athletes to keep essentials close at hand. Plus, hooded pieces mean they’ll stay warm from head to toe in cool conditions. You’ll find the iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection, too, bringing a premium pop to your clothing.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a red tracksuit for kids with the sustainable materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.