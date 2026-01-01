Poland football shirts & tops 2024: celebrate your heroes
Back your team to victory with new Nike Poland football shirts. Whether you're watching with your mates at home, or cheering from the stands, the experience is even better when you're dressed in a Poland jersey. Expect authentic colourways and pitch-accurate silhouettes, finished with the latest graphics and the team's badge.
Look the part
Throw on your team's home strip and you're ready to share the excitement—wherever you are in the world. We make our Nike Poland home shirts in a selection of fits to suit your style, from slim silhouettes to looser regular fits. And because the beautiful game is for everyone, you'll find options for every member of your household. Look out for the authentic badge to show off your allegiance, accompanied by the iconic Nike Swoosh.
Come along for the journey
When your team gets ready to head out on the road, our Poland away shirts are the perfect choice to cheer them on. Just like the home kits, you can expect designs inspired by the newest strip, made with accurate colourways and authentic badging. And with breathable, stretchy fabrics that are built for players as well as supporters, your new Poland national team shirt is ideal for smashing some goals.
Play like a pro
Repping your team in a crucial fixture? Heading to the park for a friendly game? However you enjoy the sport, our Poland football shirts are built to help you perform at your peak. We make our Poland football jerseys with pro-quality materials and our unique Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks away sweat from your skin where it can dry fast, so you stay focused no matter how tough the match gets. You'll also find comfortable silhouettes with a touch of stretch in the material so you can tackle, turn and sprint with ease.
Inspire the next generation
At Nike, we've always believed young athletes deserve the same great performance from their sportswear as adults. That's why we make our junior-size Poland shirts from the same pro-quality fabrics we use for our adult-size range. Moisture-wicking Dri-FIT fibres keep budding players cool and comfy for longer. Meanwhile, authentic team colours and badging ensure they can channel their heroes as they play.
Nike's Move to Zero: protect our future
Safeguarding the health of our planet needs us all to play our part. Nike's Move to Zero programme has a clear goal: to take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. It's why we make as much apparel as possible from recycled polyester, spun from plastic bottles that have been diverted from landfill. We haven't hit the target yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to do your bit? Look for the Sustainable Materials tag when you're picking up your Poland national football shirt.