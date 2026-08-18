Nike ACG jackets & gilets: give your best in any weather
When conditions are poor, you can still play your best, thanks to Nike ACG jackets. Layers featuring Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology help you stay comfortable in harsh weather. This combines windproof and water-repellent fabric with advanced engineering. We're talking taped seams, elastic cuffs and bungee cord hems that keep the wind and rain out. On changeable days, reach for a jacket that packs down into its own pocket, so that it's easy to carry when you're on the go. Or when the temperature drops, pull on a layer with fleece-lined pockets to keep your hands cosy.
Lock in warmth without excess weight with one of our ACG jackets. If you're getting ready to run, lightweight shell layers protect you from the elements while creating a streamlined feel. When the temperature drops, go for a fleece featuring our innovative Therma-FIT technology. The smart fabric traps your natural body heat between the brushed fibres to give you an extra layer of warmth, with no added bulk. It's the same science at work in our puffer coats, too. Lightweight insulation with tiny fibres creates pockets of air, which helps hold in heat while letting moisture escape. This means they need less filling for the same cosy feel, so you can enjoy better movement and breathability.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike ACG jackets with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.