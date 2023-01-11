The Best Anorak Jackets by Nike to Shop Now

Lightweight and functional, anorak jackets have proven to be a wardrobe staple due to their sporty style and comfortable fit.

Nike anoraks come in a variety of lengths—from cropped to mid-thigh styles. Some have retro-inspired looks with bright colours, while others are modern and sleek in all black. Many feature a large kangaroo pocket on the front to keep hands warm or stash essentials.

(Related: Feel Warm All Season in These Plus-Size Jackets by Nike)

For extra versatility, shop lightweight anoraks with features like mesh panelling for added airflow. If you're looking for something warmer, opt for a lined anorak to keep cosy on cold days.

Check out the best Nike anorak jackets for men and women below.