Nike Chadstone

Nike Chadstone

Closed • Opens at 9:00 AM

Chadstone Shopping Centre

1341 Dandenong Rd

Shop 328

Chadstone, Victoria, 3148, AU

+61 3 9964 7670

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Store Hours

Mon - Wed: 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thu - Sat: 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sun: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Services

  • Trial Zone – Running

    Trial Zone – Running

    The most interesting way you'll ever try on running shoes.

  • Member First Access

    Member First Access

    Shop some of our hottest and most innovative products before they're available anywhere else.

  • Reuse-A-Shoe

    Reuse-A-Shoe

    Drop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

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