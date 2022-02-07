Yoga For Heart Health: What Are the Benefits?

Experts continue to find evidence that supports yoga's ability to boost heart health. There's also something to be said about how transitioning rhythmically from pose to pose positively influences the mind-body connection.



After all, the foundations of yoga lie in breath and mindfulness. The practice itself is a series of intentional movements largely guided by your breath, allowing you to flow seamlessly from one pose to the next. For some, practising yoga helps them bolster their self-confidence, as it helps them develop inner strength, self-awareness and gratitude.



From a physical standpoint, practising yoga regularly may improve your health in the following ways:

Managing blood pressure levels

Reducing stress levels

Improving quality of sleep

Holding poses throughout a yoga practice gets the heart pumping, and research has identified how this practice can be advantageous to your overall cardiovascular health. In fact, one study found that people who regularly practise yoga are more likely to engage in other forms of physical activity and have healthier eating habits—all of which can support your heart health.