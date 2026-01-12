Yoga for Athletes: How It Can Enhance Sports Performance

Sometimes, yoga is seen as a warm-up routine that incorporates stretching and muscle activation. And, while poses and flows can certainly be part of a warm-up, that's not all yoga provides. The key elements of yoga that lend themselves to athletic performance include:

Targeted mobility work

Breath training

Controlled strength under load

Neuromuscular coordination practice

Stress recovery and mental resilience

"Effects like these through a regular yoga practice can have a ripple effect on your health as an athlete," says Jessica Schatz, R.Y.T., yoga instructor and biomechanics coach in Los Angeles, CA. "For example, lower stress and more emotional wellness can lead to deeper sleep, which then results in faster exercise recovery, improved mood and stronger immunity. You just keep stacking these advantages for better daily function in general."

For a deeper dive into how these factors can be achieved through yoga, let's break down these major benefits and highlight the research behind why yoga is a good choice for boosting athletic performance, no matter what sport you play.