5 Tips for Dealing With Burnout, According to Mental Health Experts

Picture this: You go to light a candle that has a usable chunk of wax left, but the wick is totally worn down and won't catch the flame. If you're feeling like that tapped-out wick—you've got the wax, or the skills to work hard, but the spark won't catch—it's safe to say you're dealing with a solid case of burnout. The good news is that you have the power to get yourself out of it, even if you can't see your own wick at the moment.



You may think of burnout as a phenomenon that's tied solely to school, your job or something else that demands a ton of mental attention. And it definitely can be, especially if you're on a tight team with a tall to-do list.



But this all-too-common consequence of never getting (or taking) a break can creep into other areas of your life, too, says licensed clinical mental health counsellor Tasha Holland-Kornegay, PhD. An overly intense or repetitive training schedule can run you ragged, especially if you aren't seeing improvements. So can going through the same routine every single day, especially when nothing new is on the horizon (side-eyeing you, 2020).