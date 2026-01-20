How To Treat Sore Muscles After a Tough Workout, According to Experts

Though some folks may use a foam roller after a workout to reduce muscle soreness, the efficacy of the method isn't fully backed up by research, said Lynn Millar, PhD, PT and chair of the physical-therapy department at Winston-Salem University in North Carolina.

"The research simply doesn't support the idea that foam rolling after exercise alters the normal healing process that's part of muscle growth or that it can reduce soreness in a way that helps performance", she said.

But that doesn't mean foam rolling is all hype, either. Research in a 2021 issue of the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine found that rolling before a workout, along with dynamic stretching, can have a significant effect on recovery, especially on range of motion. That's because it facilitates myofascial release, which means the tough membranes wrapping around your muscles and joints can become more elastic, according to Mayo Clinic. When that happens, there's less restriction in your movement.