Best Time to Drink Protein Shakes

The post-workout protein shake is the one that gets most of the attention. Exercise experts and researchers have examined not only when protein should be consumed but also what kind of protein should be consumed.

The 2017 position paper by the ISSN and a 2016 position paper by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Dietitians of Canada and the American College of Sports Medicine suggest that athletes consume high-quality protein with about 10 grams of essential amino acids within two hours after exercise.

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein. Essential amino acids are those that the body doesn't make, so they must be included in the diet. Of all the amino acids, leucine has been identified as one that contributes more substantially to muscle mass gains. According to one position paper, dairy proteins are superior to other proteins, largely due to leucine content and the improved digestion and absorption of branched-chain amino acids.

You can get dairy protein from foods like milk or Greek yoghurt. But you can also get it in supplement form.

In fact, whey protein supplements are a great addition to your post-workout protein shake. Whey is one of the two proteins found in milk. The other protein is casein. Whey is often preferred in a post-workout shake because it is absorbed quickly.

If you're shopping for whey protein powder, you're likely to see a few terms on product packaging. Choose the product that aligns with your protein intake needs.

Whey protein powder contains 11%–15% protein. This is the type of protein that might be added to protein bars or meal replacement shakes.

Whey protein concentrate contains 25%–89% protein. Many believe this type has a better taste because it also contains some lactose and fat.

Whey protein isolate is at least 90% protein. It has a higher concentration of protein because it contains less lactose and fat.

Another smart addition to your post-workout protein shake might be creatine.

Creatine is an amino acid found in seafood and red meat. Your body also makes a small amount of creatine each day.

But many people take creatine supplements. Most supplements are a form called creatine monohydrate, but another commercially available product called creatine HCL is also available. Creatine monohydrate has been studied more extensively.

Creatine supplementation has been shown to be not only safe but it is also considered by experts to be the most effective nutritional supplement currently available to athletes in terms of increasing high-intensity exercise capacity and lean body mass during training.

Researchers suggest that you use a "loading protocol" when supplementing with creatine. The protocol involves consuming 0.3 grams per kg of body weight per day of creatine monohydrate for 5–7 days and then 3–5 grams per day after that.

You'll want to add the creatine to your protein shake because taking it with protein and carbohydrates is most effective to maintain muscle creatine levels.