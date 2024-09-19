Nike and the LEGO® Group team up to promote play

Play should be a building block of childhood. Unfortunately, for a third of children around the world, playtime is limited to three hours a week, according to a recent study from the LEGO Group. What's more, just one in five kids worldwide get the physical activity they need to thrive, says the World Health Organization.



The solution? More time for play and sport, which are critical for children's development. That's why Nike and the LEGO Group have teamed up to help build just that. Enter a new, multi-year partnership between the companies to inspire and empower kids to move, explore and create to become their best selves.



"Nike is powering the future of youth sport – with the vision of an active, inclusive world that inspires all youth to play and achieve their greatest potential," says Vanessa Garcia-Brito, VP and Chief Impact Officer at NIKE, Inc. "Through coaching, we can put the fun back into sport and welcome all youth to participate. Our goal is to give the next generation an opportunity to enjoy a lifetime of sport and movement and help make their dreams real".



Beginning in summer 2025, the brands are launching several products and experiences meant to spur on children's growth, joy, health and out-of-the-box thinking. The first such product will be released on 1 July 2025, with the nearly 1,200-piece Nike Dunk x LEGO Set. LEGO fans aged 10 and up will have the unique opportunity to rebuild a Nike Dunk, rotatable brick basketball toy and iconic "Dunk" slogan that they can then display prominently in their space of choice. Inspired by the iconic Nike Dunk basketball kicks, this set is a celebration of sneaker culture and LEGO creativity that blends the worlds of building and sport. Additional LEGO sets will be released in September 2025.

In August, Nike x LEGO co-branded shoes, apparel and accessories will be released, including the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection, followed on 1 September 2025 by the Nike Dunk Low x LEGO Collection and more. The design of these products utilises the unique LEGO design aesthetic, combined with the power of sport culture and DNA that Nike brings. More co-branded footwear and apparel will be released throughout autumn 2025.

The Nike Dunk Low x LEGO Collection and Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection will be available across Nike channels, including nike.com and select retail partners, upon release.

Step-by-step and brick-by-brick, Nike and the LEGO Group are excited to play a part in inspiring the next generation of movers and shakers. Their invitation to children worldwide: Ready, set, go … create!