Nike and Hyperice partner to develop the Hyperboot
Product news
The tech-enabled boots will change the approach to warm-up and recovery.
- Nike, together with Hyperice, has developed innovative wearable technology designed to facilitate warm-up and fast recovery for optimal performance.
- The Nike x Hyperice boot is a high-top shoe offering heat and dynamic air-compression massage for the feet and ankles.
Hyperice—known for its innovative recovery technology—and Nike have partnered to develop wearable technology designed to improve the warm-up and recovery process. The Nike x Hyperice boots are designed to help athletes perform at their best throughout training and competition.
"This collaboration is the culmination of years of work between our two brands to deliver innovative footwear and apparel for the athlete with the goal of enhancing their performance and recovery", explains Hyperice founder and president Anthony Katz. "And this is just the start".
The boots are designed to benefit both recovery and warm-up, which are equally important to athletes, in terms of both their physical and mental well-being. "The Hyperboot helps get the body ready for activity, whether you're playing for a title or you're on your feet a lot at work", says Tobie Hatfield, senior director, Nike Athlete Innovation.
The Nike x Hyperice boot is a battery-powered high-top shoe offering heat and dynamic air-compression massage for the feet and ankles whenever needed. A system of dual-air Normatec bladders bonded to warming elements evenly distributes heat throughout the upper and helps drive heat deep into the muscle and tissue in the feet and ankles, allowing athletes longer periods of warm-up and recovery. The heat and compression can be adjusted by pressing a button on the shoe; wearers can choose from three levels.
Athletes across a range of sports have tested it out and their feedback was continuously incorporated into the ongoing innovation of the product.
"The Nike x Hyperice boot is now a critical part of my morning routine before I head to the track for my workouts", athletics athlete Nafi Thiam says. "It's nice to start training without the stiffness I sometimes have in the morning".
While wearing the boot, athletes say they have noticed a major difference and feel as if they've completed their warm-up before getting started. They've emphasised how "free" and "light" their feet and ankles feel after only one use.
"I could tell the difference immediately", says golfer Tom Kim. "I'm so much lighter on my feet after wearing the Nike x Hyperice boot in the morning".
Both Nike and Hyperice continue to gather athlete feedback while development is still ongoing. The Nike x Hyperice boots are available in North America via Nike.com and at select Nike retail locations from 17 May 2025. The shoe hits the global markets at the start of the festive season 2025.