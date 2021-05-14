5 Tips for Managing Food Cravings, According to Experts

01. Eat well as often as possible.



When we face frequent cravings, it's often our body communicating, "I don't feel like I have what I need right now". When that happens, have a real-talk moment with yourself to determine the sensation. You could be experiencing big nutritional gaps that are tricking your body into believing it frantically needs this or that to survive, says Haysbert. Focus on a balanced diet of carbs, healthy fats and protein, with most of your meals centred around whole or minimally processed foods, and consider working with a nutritionist if you're still struggling with constant temptation.



02. Get more sleep.



Zs are a master metabolic regulator, says Scott-Dixon. According to some research, insufficient sleep can ramp up activity in that greedy hedonic system, which can increase your drive to eat and sometimes overeat. Aim for adequate shut-eye (at least 7 hours per night, experts agree) to keep your metabolism humming along and lessen the likelihood of cravings.



03. Don't eat around the craving.



If you've ever held out on a yearning for crisps by first going for vegetable sticks and then pretzels, then finally giving in to the crisps, you know that you could have saved yourself some stress and calories had you just grabbed the crisps to begin with. This often happens, says Haysbert, because you were eating around the reward your brain was chasing. Skip the spiral by just going for the food you can't stop thinking about, but not without owning the following step …





04. Be real with yourself.



That whole wanting vs liking system? To navigate it, you have to get super honest about whether the food you're all heart eyes for is actually hitting the spot. To do that, slow down, fully taste what you're eating, and assess it in real time to see how it matches up to the high hopes you had, says Scott-Dixon. Try rating it: Is it a 4 or 5 out of 5, or closer to a 2 or 3? If the latter, maybe put down what's left and move on (and remember the moment for the future). If the former, heck, yeah, enjoy every bite. Remember that it is completely human—and self-loving!—to eat delicious foods, says Haysbert.





05. Broaden your diet.



On that note, restricting yourself by having lots of rules or off-limit foods and stressing over everything you eat might make you feel neither human nor self-loving—and can contribute to a rise in cravings, says Haysbert. Cravings come less frequently when we eat a diverse diet because our bodies are receiving a more satisfying range of nutrients from a variety of food sources, she says. It's also natural, she adds, to want things we've told ourselves we "can't" have. Shift your focus to all of the things you can have (think "grain bowl with loads of vegetables and protein" instead of "one protein and two sides"), and expand your options by trying new good-for-you foods, suggests Haysbert.



In case you need to hear it: A "diverse diet" doesn't mean eating the chocolate, ice cream, chips, pizza and cookies all in one sitting. Though if you did, the stomach ache that ensues might make you never crave those foods again …