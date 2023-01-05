How to Make and Break Habits With James Clear

Trained Podcast: Build Atomic Habits With James Clear
Coaching
Your habits become your identity. Build the ones you want and break the ones you don't with advice from best-selling author James Clear.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
With three solid years on the New York Times bestseller list, James Clear's Atomic Habits has made a habit of success. In this episode, the author and entrepreneur, who has inspired millions of readers to change their health behaviours for the better, joins host Jaclyn Byrer and puts it simply: Who we are reflects our habits. With his helpful metaphors and refreshingly straightforward and sustainable mindset techniques inspired by psychology greats, we can all build habits that make us shine.
"I think the real reason that habits matter is that your habits are how you embody a particular identity. So every action you take is like a vote for the type of person you wish to become."
James Clear
Entrepreneur and best-selling author of Atomic Habits
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.