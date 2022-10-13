Derrick Henry Shares His Fitness Motivation

Derrick Henry loves working out—and not just because he's heading into his seventh NFL season. The gym is where he finds inspiration, passion and pride. On this episode, he and host Jaclyn Byrer geek out over their fitness favourites. The Tennessee Titans running back also shares how his family has motivated him through ups and downs, how he found success despite the people who said he wouldn't, and how all of us—whether we're dreaming of running a half-marathon or determined to try out a new fitness class—can push past doubt and achieve our goals.