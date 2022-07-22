Dietitian-Approved, High-Protein Snacks to Eat After a Workout

Protein powders, specifically whey protein powder, are the quickest and a common choice. Adding powder to water or milk is a fast and portable way to consume anywhere from 15 to 30 grams of protein (depending on the brand of powder).

Other quick protein snacks include:

Hard-boiled eggs

Sliced deli meat

Greek yoghurt

String cheese

Canned tuna

Jerky

The serving size of the above high-protein snacks will depend on your overall protein intake goal. For example, someone doing a moderate-intensity yoga class might only need to replenish with fewer than 20 grams of protein, which could come from two hard-boiled eggs. Whereas someone who just finished a one-hour, heavy weight-lifting session will probably need 20 grams or more of protein. This can look like one serving of Greek yoghurt with nuts and a hard-boiled egg.

For vegans, the quest to find high-protein snacks can be more difficult. Many vegan protein options such as seeds, beans, nuts and wholegrains are not complete, meaning they don't contain all of the nine essential amino acids. But, those who follow a vegan lifestyle can still easily hit their protein goals. By combining two different incomplete proteins, you can consume all of the amino acids needed for muscle repair. An example? Consider putting peanut butter on a slice of whole-grain bread. Together, these two foods can offer anywhere between 12 and 15 grams of protein.

(Related: What Is an Iron Deficiency and How Do I Know If I Have It?)

A high-protein snack may be important after exercise, but protein should not necessarily be the only macronutrient you focus on—fats and carbs are also key for recovery. A 2010 article in the Journal of Sports and Medicine looked at the type of nutrition consumed after exercise and its effect on muscle growth as well as the creation of glycogen (back-up fuel that's stored in the muscles for exercise).

For people who participate in endurance sports (Think: long distance-running, cycling and swimming) or those who focus on weight training and quick bursts of cardio in the gym, refuelling with carbohydrates and protein is especially helpful in promoting both muscle recovery and growth. An easy way to include protein and carbohydrates together is by making a smoothie with fruit and protein powder, adding fruit to Greek yoghurt or enjoying half a turkey sandwich.

As always, consider working with a dietitian to help map out a nutrition plan tailored to your needs.