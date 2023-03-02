Watermelon Juice Benefits, According to Registered Dietitians

Watermelon also contains an antioxidant called lycopene, which is responsible for giving the juicy melon its reddish-pink hue.

"Antioxidants are health-supporting molecules that safely interact with free radicals, neutralising them and inhibiting their capacity to cause cellular damage", Dineen said. "Data from epidemiological studies suggests that lycopene may improve blood lipids and blood pressure", she said, adding that lycopene is bioavailable from fresh watermelon. Bioavailability is related to absorption, and means that a substance can be absorbed by the body. So, in this case, lycopene can get absorbed by the body when consuming watermelon.

Components of watermelon may also help lower blood pressure. The citrulline found in watermelon transforms into an amino acid called arginine in the body and helps with the synthesis of nitric oxide, "which acts as a vasodilator and helps lower blood pressure", Dineen said. While the whole watermelon contains citrulline, Dineen explained it's most abundant in the white rind. Luckily, most shop-bought watermelon juice uses cold-pressed juice from both the rind and the flesh, so you can have this perk when drinking watermelon juice.