Nike ACG: Upstate of Mind

[Untitled]

by Rashaan Jiles

Always a city boy,

I preferred to sit on the floor

of our too-small apartment,

I minded my manners

and stayed out of arguments.

Trips into Nature so infrequently came

that my unfamiliarity kept me woefully estranged

from Mother Nature herself.

But am I not Nature myself?

How can anyone say this is not my name?

What if it were yours, too?

As we are watered we blossom.

The colour comes alive in our skin like we were born here,

Not in a hospital where we were lucky enough to make it out of the

womb,

Here on a trail, whether charted or uncharted,

And fixed towards the rhythms and dreams that we are still owed,

That were taken from us and our mothers and their mothers and so on.

I have come for what I am owed,

Humbly.

Knowing, though my name is Nature,

That I have not walked this land before.

And I do hope this land is patient with me.

Patient as I sift through my fears.

Patient as we get to know one another.

Patient with a curious spirit.

Here I am ready to breathe like never before

with what feel like new lungs.