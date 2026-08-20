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Zip a tutta lunghezza Felpe e maglie

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Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
119,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazzo/a
+4
Best seller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazzo/a
79,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in fleece - Uomo
+1
Nike Club
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in fleece - Uomo
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
+3
Materiali riciclati
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazzo/a
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazzo/a
49,99 €
Inghilterra Tech Fleece Windrunner
Inghilterra Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Inghilterra Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
134,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT ADV – Donna
Materiali riciclati
ACG Canwell Glacier
Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT ADV – Donna
199,99 €
Norvegia Tech Fleece Windrunner
Norvegia Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Articolo esaurito
Norvegia Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
134,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight Felpa oversize con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
Ultimi arrivi
Nike Studio Fleece Heavyweight
Felpa oversize con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
84,99 €
Inter Tech Fleece Windrunner
Inter Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Inter Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
134,99 €
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
134,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazzi
Ultimi arrivi
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazzi
54,99 €
Felpa in fleece Nike Studio, peso medio
Felpa in fleece Nike Studio, peso medio Felpa oversize con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
Best seller
Felpa in fleece Nike Studio, peso medio
Felpa oversize con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza - Bambina/Ragazza
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza - Bambina/Ragazza
79,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza in fleece Windrunner – Uomo
Materiali riciclati
Nike Tech
Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza in fleece Windrunner – Uomo
119,99 €
Nike Pregame Fleece
Nike Pregame Fleece Track jacket oversize – Donna
Nike Pregame Fleece
Track jacket oversize – Donna
119,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza in fleece Windrunner – Uomo
+7
Nike Tech
Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza in fleece Windrunner – Uomo
119,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Felpa in French Terry con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazzo/a
Nike Club Fleece
Felpa in French Terry con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazzo/a
49,99 €
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Ragazza
+3
Materiali riciclati
Nike Pro Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Ragazza
49,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Giacca Windrunner in fleece a blocchi di colore con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
+2
Materiali riciclati
Nike Tech
Giacca Windrunner in fleece a blocchi di colore con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
129,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
134,99 €
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
FFF Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
94,99 €
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza
Materiali riciclati
ACG Wolf Tree
Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza
119,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Felpa oversize con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazza
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Felpa oversize con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazza
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza - Donna
Nike Sportswear
Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza - Donna
139,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza con dettagli dal design rifrangente – Ragazzo/a
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza con dettagli dal design rifrangente – Ragazzo/a
89,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Giacca antivento Therma-FIT ADV – Uomo
Materiali riciclati
ACG Canwell Glacier
Giacca antivento Therma-FIT ADV – Uomo
179,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Felpa in fleece con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza - Uomo
Materiali riciclati
Nike Tech
Felpa in fleece con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza - Uomo
149,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
134,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Jordan Brooklyn
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Felpa in maglia con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Bambina/Ragazza
Materiali riciclati
Nike MAVN
Felpa in maglia con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Bambina/Ragazza
64,99 €
Nike Tech Windrunner
Nike Tech Windrunner Giacca in tessuto Dri-FIT con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Nike Tech Windrunner
Giacca in tessuto Dri-FIT con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
139,99 €
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Uomo
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Uomo
109,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Tunica con zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Donna
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Tunica con zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Donna
99,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa da calcio con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike – Donna
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa da calcio con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike – Donna
134,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
94,99 €
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Maglia fitness con zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Uomo
Materiali riciclati
Nike Therma
Maglia fitness con zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Uomo
74,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in French terry - Uomo
Nike Club
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in French terry - Uomo
69,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Felpa ad alte prestazioni con cappuccio, zip a tutta lunghezza e protezione UV Dri-FIT – Uomo
Materiali riciclati
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Felpa ad alte prestazioni con cappuccio, zip a tutta lunghezza e protezione UV Dri-FIT – Uomo
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Dri-FIT – Ragazzo/a
Materiali riciclati
Nike Sportswear Club
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Dri-FIT – Ragazzo/a
59,99 €
Nike Pro Essentials
Nike Pro Essentials Felpa in French Terry con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Bambino/a
Nike Pro Essentials
Felpa in French Terry con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Bambino/a
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Bambino/a
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Bambino/a
34,99 €
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa da calcio con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike – Donna
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa da calcio con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike – Donna
134,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
109,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Felpa oversize in fleece con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Jordan Brooklyn
Felpa oversize in fleece con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
74,99 €
Atlético de Madrid Club
Atlético de Madrid Club Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in French Terry Nike Football – Ragazzo
Atlético de Madrid Club
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in French Terry Nike Football – Ragazzo
54,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
94,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Felpa oversize con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazza
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Felpa oversize con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Ragazza
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza - Donna
Nike Sportswear
Giacca con zip a tutta lunghezza - Donna
139,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza con dettagli dal design rifrangente – Ragazzo/a
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza con dettagli dal design rifrangente – Ragazzo/a
89,99 €
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Giacca antivento Therma-FIT ADV – Uomo
Materiali riciclati
ACG Canwell Glacier
Giacca antivento Therma-FIT ADV – Uomo
179,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Felpa in fleece con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza - Uomo
Materiali riciclati
Nike Tech
Felpa in fleece con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza - Uomo
149,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa Nike Football con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
134,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Jordan Brooklyn
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
69,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Felpa in maglia con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Bambina/Ragazza
Materiali riciclati
Nike MAVN
Felpa in maglia con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Bambina/Ragazza
64,99 €
Nike Tech Windrunner
Nike Tech Windrunner Giacca in tessuto Dri-FIT con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Nike Tech Windrunner
Giacca in tessuto Dri-FIT con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
139,99 €
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Uomo
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Uomo
109,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Tunica con zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Donna
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Tunica con zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Donna
99,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa da calcio con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike – Donna
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa da calcio con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike – Donna
134,99 €
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Football – Ragazzo
94,99 €
Nike Therma
Nike Therma Maglia fitness con zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Uomo
Materiali riciclati
Nike Therma
Maglia fitness con zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Uomo
74,99 €
Nike Club
Nike Club Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in French terry - Uomo
Nike Club
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in French terry - Uomo
69,99 €
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Felpa ad alte prestazioni con cappuccio, zip a tutta lunghezza e protezione UV Dri-FIT – Uomo
Materiali riciclati
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Felpa ad alte prestazioni con cappuccio, zip a tutta lunghezza e protezione UV Dri-FIT – Uomo
84,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Dri-FIT – Ragazzo/a
Materiali riciclati
Nike Sportswear Club
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike Dri-FIT – Ragazzo/a
59,99 €
Nike Pro Essentials
Nike Pro Essentials Felpa in French Terry con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Bambino/a
Nike Pro Essentials
Felpa in French Terry con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Dri-FIT – Bambino/a
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Bambino/a
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Bambino/a
34,99 €
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Felpa da calcio con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike – Donna
FC Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Felpa da calcio con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Nike – Donna
134,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza – Donna
109,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Felpa oversize in fleece con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
Jordan Brooklyn
Felpa oversize in fleece con zip a tutta lunghezza – Uomo
74,99 €
Atlético de Madrid Club
Atlético de Madrid Club Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in French Terry Nike Football – Ragazzo
Atlético de Madrid Club
Felpa con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza in French Terry Nike Football – Ragazzo
54,99 €

Full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies: comfort you can count on

Bring the heat to your cold-weather training sessions in a full-zip hoodie. In our quality collection, you'll find full zip-up sweatshirts crafted from midweight, brushed-on-both-sides fleece for a soft feel. Look out for designs featuring heat-regulating technology to help you stay warm. Meanwhile, roomy fits with plenty of space through the arms and body amp up the comfort.


Reach for a full-zip sweatshirt crafted from our premium fleece. It's extra-soft on the inside and has a slightly fluffy feel to keep you comfy. For a lighter take on your favourite hoodie that's perfect for those in-between days, choose a piece crafted from French terry. Unbrushed loops on the inside give these styles structure, softness and breathability. And keep an eye out for double-layer hoods with braided drawcords for a luxe finish.


When the temperature drops, keep things cosy with full-zip hoodies featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. This helps manage your body's natural heat to keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. When you want something extra lightweight, go for a full zip-up hoodie crafted from our innovative NanoKnit fabric. It takes its name from the super-fine yarns used in its tight-knit construction, which make it ultra-light, exceptionally stretchy and super soft. Intense workout on the cards? Choose one of our full-zip sweatshirts and hoodies infused with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Our high-performing apparel includes thoughtful details, such as raglan sleeves that let you move unrestricted. Meanwhile, underarm eyelets allow air to flow, so you stay cool.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose full-zip hoodies and sweatshirts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.