4 5 6 7 XS S M L XL 6X XXS XS S S Tall M M Tall L XL XL Tall XXL 3XL XXS XS (IT 36-38) S (IT 40-42) M (IT 44-46) M Tall L (IT 48-50) XL (IT 52-54) XL Tall XXL (IT 56-58) XS S M L XL XXS XS S M L XL 2X 3X 4X