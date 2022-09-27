Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Air Max 270

      Scarpa – Uomo

      159,99 €

      Valutazione alta
      Bianco/Bianco/Nero
      Nero/Nero/Nero
      Nero/Bianco/Solar Red/Antracite

      Nike Air Max 270, la prima Nike Air Max di Nike per il tempo libero, offre stile, comfort e carattere. Il design, ispirato alle icone Air Max, rende visibile l'innovativa tecnologia Nike con un'ampia finestra e una nuova gamma di colori.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco/Solar Red/Antracite
      • Stile: AH8050-002

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Scarpa con calzata piccola: ti consigliamo di ordinare una mezza misura più grande

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (317)

      4.1 Stelle

      • Light like a feather

        tancerzwwa - 27 set 2022

        These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.

      • Great shoes, but the bubble popped

        914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 set 2022

        Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.

      • daitan90 - 24 ago 2022

        graffi laterali