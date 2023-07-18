Divertiti nel comfort mentre fai il tifo per un'icona. Con queste sneakers avrai il meglio di due mondi: la morbidezza di una scarpa da walking e l'inimitabile stile di AJ11. I passanti a trama intrecciata consentono di indossare e togliere facilmente la scarpa, mentre la morbida schiuma sotto il piede integra pod in gomma nei punti giusti per una trazione ideale.
4.9 Stelle
JoelT995941101 - 18 lug 2023
My favorite shoes that I have ever had. I love sneakers and these are all around awesome. They are very comfortable. They fit great. Some Nike's fit kind of strange. These fit so comfortably and they look great. They have a timeless design. I have loved this show since they first came out years ago.
sstefano - 17 apr 2023
as comfortable and good looking as jordans should be. They arrived 4 days later the expected day but it ain't a big deal. I'm lovin 'em
Ern73 - 11 dic 2022
Articolo perfetto, sia nella qualità che per la convenienza
Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.
Ulteriori informazioni
