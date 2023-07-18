Salta al contenuto principale
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

      Scarpa – Uomo

      74,97 €
      124,99 €
      40% di sconto

      Valutazione alta

      Divertiti nel comfort mentre fai il tifo per un'icona. Con queste sneakers avrai il meglio di due mondi: la morbidezza di una scarpa da walking e l'inimitabile stile di AJ11. I passanti a trama intrecciata consentono di indossare e togliere facilmente la scarpa, mentre la morbida schiuma sotto il piede integra pod in gomma nei punti giusti per una trazione ideale.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Nero
      • Stile: DV2207-100

      Recensioni (39)

      4.9 Stelle

      • My favorite shoes.

        JoelT995941101 - 18 lug 2023

        My favorite shoes that I have ever had. I love sneakers and these are all around awesome. They are very comfortable. They fit great. Some Nike's fit kind of strange. These fit so comfortably and they look great. They have a timeless design. I have loved this show since they first came out years ago.

      • Fresh asf

        sstefano - 17 apr 2023

        as comfortable and good looking as jordans should be. They arrived 4 days later the expected day but it ain't a big deal. I'm lovin 'em

      • Tutto perfetto

        Ern73 - 11 dic 2022

        Articolo perfetto, sia nella qualità che per la convenienza

      Ulteriori informazioni

      Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.