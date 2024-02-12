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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft – Ragazzo/a - Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Nero

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

Scarpa – Ragazzo/a

99,99 €
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Black On Black! Questa AJ1 presenta una tomaia in pelle, pelle scamosciata e tessuti per un intenso look in tinta unita. L'ammortizzazione confortevole è perfetta per esplorare: scopri tutto il divertimento che riesci a trovare.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Nero
  • Stile: FQ7757-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

Black On Black! Questa AJ1 presenta una tomaia in pelle, pelle scamosciata e tessuti per un intenso look in tinta unita. L'ammortizzazione confortevole è perfetta per esplorare: scopri tutto il divertimento che riesci a trovare.

Vantaggi

  • L'unità Nike Air nel tallone offre leggerezza e ammortizzazione reattiva.
  • Suola in gomma per la massima trazione su un'ampia varietà di superfici.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Logo Wings sul tallone
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Nero
  • Stile: FQ7757-001

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (2)

4 stelle

  • GabrielleJ825944930

    Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.

  • Loving the black right sneaker

    Daisy521441947

    I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft – Ragazzo/a

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

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