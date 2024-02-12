Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft – Ragazzo/a

GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Black On Black! Questa AJ1 presenta una tomaia in pelle, pelle scamosciata e tessuti per un intenso look in tinta unita. L'ammortizzazione confortevole è perfetta per esplorare: scopri tutto il divertimento che riesci a trovare.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Black On Black! Questa AJ1 presenta una tomaia in pelle, pelle scamosciata e tessuti per un intenso look in tinta unita. L'ammortizzazione confortevole è perfetta per esplorare: scopri tutto il divertimento che riesci a trovare.
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4 stelle
GabrielleJ825944930
Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.
Loving the black right sneaker
Daisy521441947
I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
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