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Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make – Donna - Light Orewood Brown/Nero/Steam/Bianco

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

Scarpa – Donna

144,99 €
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La più recente serie Method of Make reinterpreta l'iconica silhouette della AJ1 Low e la trasforma in un modello high-tech. La pelle premium si unisce a inserti in tessuto e a una kiltie sulla tomaia per dare vita a un look multistrato di grande impatto. Il logo Nike Swoosh metallizzato completa lo stile da running ispirato agli anni Duemila.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Light Orewood Brown/Nero/Steam/Bianco
  • Stile: IW2026-110

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

144,99 €

La più recente serie Method of Make reinterpreta l'iconica silhouette della AJ1 Low e la trasforma in un modello high-tech. La pelle premium si unisce a inserti in tessuto e a una kiltie sulla tomaia per dare vita a un look multistrato di grande impatto. Il logo Nike Swoosh metallizzato completa lo stile da running ispirato agli anni Duemila.

Vantaggi

  • Il mix di pelle vera e sintetica offre resistenza e struttura.
  • La tecnologia Nike Air assorbe gli urti per un'ammortizzazione ideale a ogni passo.
  • L'intersuola in morbida schiuma offre ammortizzazione e leggerezza.
  • Il battistrada in gomma aggiunge trazione e resistenza.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Kiltie sulla tomaia
  • Logo Wings sul tallone
  • Jumpman sulla linguetta
  • Collare a taglio basso
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Light Orewood Brown/Nero/Steam/Bianco
  • Stile: IW2026-110

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (3)

4.7 stelle

  • Knezevic

    Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.

  • I like them but ...

    trixmix

    I like them but the kiltie on the right shoe always ends up on the side when playing golf due to rotation on the swing. I wish it could STAY PUT because the actual shoe looks great and feels great.

  • Unique.

    BernieD397273787

    In love with this pair. It’s unique and the design is pleasing to the eyes. I normally wear a size 9 for other Nike shoe products but I size down to women’s 8.5 when it comes to Jordans.

Scarpa Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make – Donna

Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

144,99 €

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