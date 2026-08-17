Scarpa ACG LDV – Uomo

Federschuh in Rot
Enrico841255912
überragender Schuh... topp Qualität, leicht, und tolle Farben
Prima che ACG diventasse ACG, LDV conquistava le vette. Originariamente concepita come scarpa da running per le lunghe distanze, LDV è stata migliorata in termini di resistenza per renderla adatta ai trail. Il modello attuale mantiene il mesh traspirante e le suole waffle aderente, ma si colloca nel posto che gli spetta: con ACG. Lunga vita a Long Distance Vector.
ACG LDV
Prima che ACG diventasse ACG, LDV conquistava le vette. Originariamente concepita come scarpa da running per le lunghe distanze, LDV è stata migliorata in termini di resistenza per renderla adatta ai trail. Il modello attuale mantiene il mesh traspirante e le suole waffle aderente, ma si colloca nel posto che gli spetta: con ACG. Lunga vita a Long Distance Vector.
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4.6 stelle
Federschuh in Rot
Enrico841255912
überragender Schuh... topp Qualität, leicht, und tolle Farben
A great simple ACG
twjaynes
Great ,comfy and simple. Love this shoe, it’s fits perfect and breathes great. I wear them on my walks or when I ride my bike. Roomy in the toe box but still secure. Versatile shoe
Perfecto equilibrio entre una zapatilla técnica y de vestir.
Nacho Saera
Cómodas desde la primera puesta, ligeras, resistentes y con una gran estética.
ACG LDV
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