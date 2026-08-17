triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
immagine 1 di 10
Valutazione alta
Scarpa ACG LDV – Uomo - Wolf Grey/Summit White/Bianco/Navy

ACG LDV

Scarpa – Uomo

129,99 €
Wolf Grey/Summit White/Bianco/Navy
Varsity Red/Sail/Bianco/Wolf Grey
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Prima che ACG diventasse ACG, LDV conquistava le vette. Originariamente concepita come scarpa da running per le lunghe distanze, LDV è stata migliorata in termini di resistenza per renderla adatta ai trail. Il modello attuale mantiene il mesh traspirante e le suole waffle aderente, ma si colloca nel posto che gli spetta: con ACG. Lunga vita a Long Distance Vector.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Wolf Grey/Summit White/Bianco/Navy
  • Stile: IF2857-001

ACG LDV

129,99 €

Prima che ACG diventasse ACG, LDV conquistava le vette. Originariamente concepita come scarpa da running per le lunghe distanze, LDV è stata migliorata in termini di resistenza per renderla adatta ai trail. Il modello attuale mantiene il mesh traspirante e le suole waffle aderente, ma si colloca nel posto che gli spetta: con ACG. Lunga vita a Long Distance Vector.

Vantaggi

  • La tomaia in mesh è resistente e traspirante.
  • Il battistrada in gomma con motivo waffle dona trazione, resistenza e uno stile leggendario.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Colore mostrato in foto: Wolf Grey/Summit White/Bianco/Navy
  • Stile: IF2857-001

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (24)

4.6 stelle

  • Federschuh in Rot

    Enrico841255912

    überragender Schuh... topp Qualität, leicht, und tolle Farben

  • A great simple ACG

    twjaynes

    Great ,comfy and simple. Love this shoe, it’s fits perfect and breathes great. I wear them on my walks or when I ride my bike. Roomy in the toe box but still secure. Versatile shoe

  • Perfecto equilibrio entre una zapatilla técnica y de vestir.

    Nacho Saera

    Cómodas desde la primera puesta, ligeras, resistentes y con una gran estética.

Scarpa ACG LDV – Uomo

ACG LDV

129,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

Completa il look

Item 3 of 27