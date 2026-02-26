 
immagine 1 di 5
Pantaloni jogger in fleece Nike Air – Ragazzo/a - Nero/Bianco/Bianco

Nike Air

Pantaloni jogger in fleece – Ragazzo/a

30% di sconto
Nero/Bianco/Bianco
Smoke Grey/Bianco/Bianco
Light Bone/Nero/Nero
Nero/Volt/Volt
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Il fleece leggero dona tutto il calore di cui hai bisogno senza ingombro, con una linea elegante e affusolata. I profili a contrasto lungo i lati aggiungono un tocco sportivo, mentre l'elastico in vita offre un fit stabile e personalizzato.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco/Bianco
  • Stile: II7351-010

Nike Air

30% di sconto

Il fleece leggero dona tutto il calore di cui hai bisogno senza ingombro, con una linea elegante e affusolata. I profili a contrasto lungo i lati aggiungono un tocco sportivo, mentre l'elastico in vita offre un fit stabile e personalizzato.

Vantaggi

  • Lisci fuori e soffici dentro grazie al fleece spazzolato, sono facili da indossare con altri strati quando desideri stare un po' più al caldo.
  • Le tasche sono pratiche per tenere al sicuro e a portata di mano i tuoi oggetti personali.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Corpo: 80% cotone/20% poliestere. Interno tasche: 100% cotone.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco/Bianco
  • Stile: II7351-010

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (2)

3.5 stelle

  • Joggers

    Geraldo926238728

    Y’all need to advertise better. I’m here thinking this was a set and the fact I can’t even find the hoodie that goes with it makes it more dumb. Very disappointing with the order.

  • DwightM306886725

    This was such a nice pair of joggers

Pantaloni jogger in fleece Nike Air – Ragazzo/a

Nike Air

30% di sconto

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

Completa il look

Item 3 of 15