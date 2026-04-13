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Pantaloni jogger da calcio Nike Inghilterra Tech Fleece – Uomo - Work Blue/Bianco

Tech Fleece dell'Inghilterra

Pantaloni jogger da calcio Nike – Uomo

114,99 €
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Fai il tifo per la tua squadra nel comfort con questi pantaloni jogger Inghilterra. Realizzato con il nostro Tech Fleece leggero ed esclusivo, liscio dentro e fuori, questo capo offre un calore ideale senza essere ingombrante.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Work Blue/Bianco
  • Stile: IB6412-486

Tech Fleece dell'Inghilterra

114,99 €

Fai il tifo per la tua squadra nel comfort con questi pantaloni jogger Inghilterra. Realizzato con il nostro Tech Fleece leggero ed esclusivo, liscio dentro e fuori, questo capo offre un calore ideale senza essere ingombrante.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Corpo: 53% cotone/47% poliestere. Interno tasche (lato nocche): 100% cotone.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Work Blue/Bianco
  • Stile: IB6412-486

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (2)

5 stelle

  • Yoni834533243

    I love the design of the tracksuit but if they could change one thing on it, I would want the pocket on the sleeve on the other sleeve if that was possible for future designs if that is allowed. Otherwise I love the tracksuit.

  • georges616954792

    Top quality and highly recommend it.

Pantaloni jogger da calcio Nike Inghilterra Tech Fleece – Uomo

Tech Fleece dell'Inghilterra

114,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

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