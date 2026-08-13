Mules Air Jordan Mule SE – Donna

Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
La Air Jordan Mule unisce la classica tomaia di un mocassino classico, la comodità di una piattaforma in morbida schiuma e lo stile inconfondibile del marchio Jordan. Il risultato? Una calzatura dal design elegante, comoda e perfetta per tutti i giorni. Le pareti laterali in gomma donano un look chunky, mentre i dettagli esclusivi aggiungono un tocco raffinato.
Air Jordan Mule SE
La Air Jordan Mule unisce la classica tomaia di un mocassino classico, la comodità di una piattaforma in morbida schiuma e lo stile inconfondibile del marchio Jordan. Il risultato? Una calzatura dal design elegante, comoda e perfetta per tutti i giorni. Le pareti laterali in gomma donano un look chunky, mentre i dettagli esclusivi aggiungono un tocco raffinato.
Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4.7 stelle
Great style
sister35
Love the style! When are you going to bring the cow print back?
Keep making the mules !
Steph22bball
This is my third pair and I love them all! The cow print I get the most compliments on. I thought this pair was supposed to have a hint of light pink on the sole but looks pretty white- but they are super sharp!
These mules are beautiful
Claudia669859503
I love them!!! I will buy all the colors, I am regularly size 7, and the 7 fit me perfectly
Air Jordan Mule SE
Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.