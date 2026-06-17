Leggings da trail running a 7/8 a vita alta Dri-FIT Nike ACG – Donna

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these in a size medium, but the waist was a bit too loose, so I downsized to a size small which fit very comfortably. There’s plenty of stretch, so it fits me without being too snug. There’s plenty color is a mossy yellow/green. I like the color, so bought the matching vest. Liked both so much I also bought the same set in Black! The pockets are ample, and there’s a couple of loops to hold a rain jacket, or overshirt if you need to remove a layer, without having to tie it around your waist. I”m 5’4” and there’s plenty of leg length for you taller women, without it sagging on me—great material. The whole outfit—leggings and vest are fantastic high quality, and you’re getting what you pay for, and then some.