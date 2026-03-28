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Giacca da running Aerogami Storm-FIT Nike AeroSwift – Uomo - Nero/Summit White

Materiali riciclati

Nike AeroSwift

Giacca da running Aerogami Storm-FIT – Uomo

224,99 €
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 50%.

Pensata per la corsa, la giacca Aerogami ti aiuta a dettare il ritmo, indipendentemente dalla distanza e dalla stagione. Il design impermeabile e antivento ti protegge dal maltempo. La nostra innovativa tecnologia Aerogami reagisce in tempo reale al sudore per un flusso d'aria ideale quando ne hai più bisogno.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Summit White
  • Stile: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

Pensata per la corsa, la giacca Aerogami ti aiuta a dettare il ritmo, indipendentemente dalla distanza e dalla stagione. Il design impermeabile e antivento ti protegge dal maltempo. La nostra innovativa tecnologia Aerogami reagisce in tempo reale al sudore per un flusso d'aria ideale quando ne hai più bisogno.

Pronto a tutto

La tecnologia Nike Storm-FIT resiste a vento e acqua per un comfort ideale in condizioni atmosferiche difficili.

Tecnologia innovativa

La tecnologia Nike Aerogami crea un flusso d'aria on-demand con piccoli spacchetti dotati di alette che si aprono quando il sudore si accumula e si chiudono quando evapora, per mantenere la pelle asciutta e un comfort costante.

Altri vantaggi

  • Le tasche laterali con zip aiutano a proteggere i piccoli oggetti di valore.
  • I laccetti elastici regolabili su bordo e cappuccio consentono di personalizzare il fit.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Bordi elasticizzati
  • Zip a tutta lunghezza
  • Bloccacordini sulla parte anteriore e posteriore del cappuccio
  • Corpo: 100% poliestere. Mesh: 82% poliestere/18% spandex.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Summit White
  • Stile: FZ9039-010

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (30)

4.7 stelle

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Giacca da running Aerogami Storm-FIT Nike AeroSwift – Uomo

Nike AeroSwift

224,99 €

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