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Giacca da calcio Anthem Brasile Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo - Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold

Brasile

Giacca da calcio Anthem Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo

119,99 €
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Fai il tifo per la tua nazionale con la giacca Anthem del Brasile. Realizzata in mesh a doppio strato di peso medio, migliora la circolazione dell'aria per mantenere la pelle fresca anche quando fa caldo.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Stile: IH1757-369

Brasile

119,99 €

Fai il tifo per la tua nazionale con la giacca Anthem del Brasile. Realizzata in mesh a doppio strato di peso medio, migliora la circolazione dell'aria per mantenere la pelle fresca anche quando fa caldo.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore per favorirne una rapida evaporazione e mantenere la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale.
  • Il design trasparente ti permette di sfoggiare la maglia sottostante.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Zip a tutta lunghezza
  • Tasche con zip
  • 100% poliestere
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Stile: IH1757-369

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (3)

4.3 stelle

  • Too Heavy

    RumiC

    Too heavy ! Its supposed to be a summer time jacket and it weighs a ton !

  • Brazil jacket

    Linny

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] My husband absolutely loves this jacket! Brazil is his favorite team, so he was excited to get it. The fit is great, and the material is lightweight and breezy, making it perfect for cool mornings, evenings, or layering without feeling bulky. The quality is excellent, and the design looks even better in person.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Goooooooooal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Gregory

    Nike out did themselves with jackets simplistic yet functional on hot/warm with this jacket. Ideal for the weather during World Cup Matches.

Giacca da calcio Anthem Brasile Nike Dri-FIT – Uomo

Brasile

119,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

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