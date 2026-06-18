Giacca corta loose fit Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch – Donna

very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Materiali riciclati
Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclate per almeno il 75%.
Design personalizzato per la massima libertà di movimento. La nostra giacca PerfectStretch, con la sua tecnologia traspirante e un tessuto a quattro vie elasticizzato e leggero, ti accompagna per tutto il giorno. Il fit ampio e le pieghe sul retro offrono un comfort raffinato per qualsiasi attività.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Design personalizzato per la massima libertà di movimento. La nostra giacca PerfectStretch, con la sua tecnologia traspirante e un tessuto a quattro vie elasticizzato e leggero, ti accompagna per tutto il giorno. Il fit ampio e le pieghe sul retro offrono un comfort raffinato per qualsiasi attività.
Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4.6 stelle
very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Just not for me
KM
Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.
Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
#productsprovidedbynike
Wierd fit
Jamie3030
I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.
Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
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