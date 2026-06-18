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Giacca corta loose fit Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch – Donna - Midnight Navy/Nero/Dark Obsidian

Materiali riciclati

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Giacca corta loose fit Dri-FIT – Donna

129,99 €
Midnight Navy/Nero/Dark Obsidian
Nero/Nero/Dark Smoke Grey
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclate per almeno il 75%.

Design personalizzato per la massima libertà di movimento. La nostra giacca PerfectStretch, con la sua tecnologia traspirante e un tessuto a quattro vie elasticizzato e leggero, ti accompagna per tutto il giorno. Il fit ampio e le pieghe sul retro offrono un comfort raffinato per qualsiasi attività.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Midnight Navy/Nero/Dark Obsidian
  • Stile: IB8986-410

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

Design personalizzato per la massima libertà di movimento. La nostra giacca PerfectStretch, con la sua tecnologia traspirante e un tessuto a quattro vie elasticizzato e leggero, ti accompagna per tutto il giorno. Il fit ampio e le pieghe sul retro offrono un comfort raffinato per qualsiasi attività.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore per favorirne una rapida evaporazione e mantenere la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale.
  • Regola i polsini in pochi istanti grazie ai bottoni a pressione.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Chiusura con bottoni a pressione nascosta sulla parte anteriore
  • Tasche lungo le cuciture
  • Passante esclusivo sul retro del collo
  • Corpo: 83-88% poliestere/12-17% spandex; Inserti/Interno tasche lato nocche: 83% poliestere/17% spandex; Mesh: 91% poliestere/9% spandex.
  • Le percentuali dei materiali possono variare. Controlla l'etichetta per conoscere la composizione effettiva.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Midnight Navy/Nero/Dark Obsidian
  • Stile: IB8986-410

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (23)

4.6 stelle

  • very nice!

    LucianeB762639165

    Dresses really well and it is very pretty!

  • Just not for me

    KM

    Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Wierd fit

    Jamie3030

    I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Giacca corta loose fit Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch – Donna

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

129,99 €

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