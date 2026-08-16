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Felpa pullover con cappuccio Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft – Uomo - Nero/Nero/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Felpa pullover con cappuccio Dri-FIT – Uomo

109,99 €
Nero/Nero/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Nero/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Nero/Outdoor Green
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Ritrova la calma con Nike 24.7. Realizzata per il recupero mirato e la preparazione quotidiana, questa felpa con cappuccio traspirante offre un comfort di livello superiore. Il nostro tessuto ImpossiblySoft dona a questa felpa con cappuccio un look raffinato e curato e una sensazione incredibilmente morbida e liscia al tatto, perfetta per il defaticamento e per tornare ad allenarsi.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stile: IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Ritrova la calma con Nike 24.7. Realizzata per il recupero mirato e la preparazione quotidiana, questa felpa con cappuccio traspirante offre un comfort di livello superiore. Il nostro tessuto ImpossiblySoft dona a questa felpa con cappuccio un look raffinato e curato e una sensazione incredibilmente morbida e liscia al tatto, perfetta per il defaticamento e per tornare ad allenarsi.

Ottimizza il recupero

Con Nike 24.7, il comfort va sfoggiato. Pensati per supportarti prima e dopo l'allenamento, questi capi indispensabili di ispirazione tecnica ti consentono di essere al top in ogni momento.

Pelle asciutta

La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore per favorirne una rapida evaporazione e mantenere la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale.

Altri vantaggi

  • Il nostro tessuto ImpossiblySoft consiste in una doppia maglia liscia pensata per seguire ogni tuo movimento.
  • Le maniche raglan dal design articolato consentono di muoverti liberamente e con naturalezza.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Esclusivo passante
  • Tasca anteriore
  • Corpo: 51% poliestere/25% modal/15% cotone/9% spandex. Fodera cappuccio: 51% poliestere/25% modal/15% cotone/9% spandex. Interno tasca (lato palmo): 79% modal/21% poliestere.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stile: IR8807-010

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (22)

4.8 stelle

  • Closet Staple

    Eclectic T

    Love this hoodie for cooler days. I’ve used this mostly for evening runs and throwing on after gym workouts. I’ve also used this to travel when I have to catch a quick flight. The material is soft and lightweight. It also feels good against your skin when you’re sweaty. I’m 5’11 and 145 pounds, so a small in men’s fits perfectly. (I have length in the arms and torso.) Definitely worth the purchase!

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Felpa pullover con cappuccio Dri-FIT Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft – Uomo

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

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