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Felpa in maglia con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT Nike MAVN – Bambina/Ragazza - Cream II/Nero/Cream II

Materiali riciclati

Nike MAVN

Felpa in maglia con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT – Bambina/Ragazza

64,99 €
Cream II/Nero/Cream II
Nero/Nero/Nero
Tattoo/Nero/Tattoo
Steam/Nero/Steam
Pink Smoke/Nero/Pink Smoke
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Ritiro gratuito
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Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclate per almeno il 75%.

Allontana il freddo grazie a questa felpa oversize con cappuccio. È talmente morbida che non vorrai più toglierla. Il tessuto in maglia di alta qualità, caldissimo e pesante, è vellutato al tatto sia all'interno che all'esterno. E grazie alla tecnologia Therma-FIT, offre un comfort ottimale. Un capo essenziale, con un tocco di stile in più.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Cream II/Nero/Cream II
  • Stile: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Allontana il freddo grazie a questa felpa oversize con cappuccio. È talmente morbida che non vorrai più toglierla. Il tessuto in maglia di alta qualità, caldissimo e pesante, è vellutato al tatto sia all'interno che all'esterno. E grazie alla tecnologia Therma-FIT, offre un comfort ottimale. Un capo essenziale, con un tocco di stile in più.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Therma-FIT ti aiuta a regolare il calore naturale del corpo per mantenere una temperatura ideale nelle giornate fredde.
  • L'elastico interno in vita e le pieghe sulle cuciture raccolgono il tessuto per creare una forma voluminosa e plissettata.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Corpo/fodera cappuccio: 80% poliestere/10% spandex/10% lyocell. Interno tasche: 75% poliestere/13% cotone/12% rayon.
  • Linguetta della zip morbida al tatto
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Cream II/Nero/Cream II
  • Stile: IM1763-236

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (25)

4.6 stelle

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Felpa in maglia con cappuccio e zip a tutta lunghezza Therma-FIT Nike MAVN – Bambina/Ragazza

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

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