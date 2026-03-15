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Felpa da trail running con cappuccio Dri-FIT Nike ACG "Magic Hour" – Uomo - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

Felpa da trail running con cappuccio Dri-FIT – Uomo

79,99 €
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Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Durante la corsa si sa, ci si scalda. Ma nel tragitto andata e ritorno? Questa felpa con cappuccio ha un fit ampio, perfetto per un look a strati. Inoltre, il tessuto traspirante ti fa sentire a tuo agio.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stile: IO9667-323

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

79,99 €

Durante la corsa si sa, ci si scalda. Ma nel tragitto andata e ritorno? Questa felpa con cappuccio ha un fit ampio, perfetto per un look a strati. Inoltre, il tessuto traspirante ti fa sentire a tuo agio.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore per favorirne una rapida evaporazione e mantenere la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale.
  • Il fleece spazzolato leggero è morbido e traspirante.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Corpo: 54% poliestere/46% cotone. Interno del cappuccio: 100% cotone.
  • Logo NIKE ACG e Nike Swoosh dal design rifrangente
  • Il prodotto non è inteso come dispositivo di protezione individuale (DPI)
  • Tasca a marsupio
  • Polsini e bordo a costine
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Stile: IO9667-323

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (2)

4 stelle

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Felpa da trail running con cappuccio Dri-FIT Nike ACG "Magic Hour" – Uomo

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

79,99 €

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