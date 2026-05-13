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Felpa ad alte prestazioni con cappuccio, zip a tutta lunghezza e protezione UV Dri-FIT Nike Primary NanoKnit – Uomo - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Materiali riciclati

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Felpa ad alte prestazioni con cappuccio, zip a tutta lunghezza e protezione UV Dri-FIT – Uomo

30% di sconto
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Nero/Nero
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
  • Fit ampio: ti consigliamo di ordinare una taglia in meno
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclate per almeno il 75%.

Dall'allenamento alle attività di tutti i giorni, questa versatile felpa con cappuccio offre una libertà di movimento straordinaria. Il nostro tessuto elasticizzato NanoKnit, così chiamato per i filati superfini e la struttura a maglia stretta, è leggero e morbidissimo. Lo abbiamo abbinato alla nostra tecnologia traspirante e alla protezione UV per rendere questa felpa un capo indispensabile per grandi prestazioni.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Stile: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% di sconto

Dall'allenamento alle attività di tutti i giorni, questa versatile felpa con cappuccio offre una libertà di movimento straordinaria. Il nostro tessuto elasticizzato NanoKnit, così chiamato per i filati superfini e la struttura a maglia stretta, è leggero e morbidissimo. Lo abbiamo abbinato alla nostra tecnologia traspirante e alla protezione UV per rendere questa felpa un capo indispensabile per grandi prestazioni.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore per favorirne una rapida evaporazione e mantenere la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale.
  • Gli occhielli ricamati nel giromanica offrono una maggiore traspirabilità per una freschezza ideale.
  • Le maniche a raglan modificate consentono una gamma di movimento completa.
  • Le cuciture a basso profilo aggiungono un'ulteriore morbidezza.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Tasche laterali
  • Logo Swoosh ricamato
  • Corpo: 90% poliestere/10% spandex. Fodera cappuccio: 75% poliestere/13% cotone/12% rayon.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Questo prodotto offre protezione dai raggi UVA e UVB nelle aree coperte dall'indumento. Per proteggere le zone esposte, utilizza una buona crema solare.
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Stile: II1308-085

Taglia/misura e fit

    • Altezza: 185 cm; taglia indossata: M
    • Standard fit: casual e tradizionale
    • Fit ampio: ti consigliamo di ordinare una taglia in meno
  • Guida alle taglie e alle misure

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (26)

4.3 stelle

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Felpa ad alte prestazioni con cappuccio, zip a tutta lunghezza e protezione UV Dri-FIT Nike Primary NanoKnit – Uomo

Nike Primary NanoKnit

30% di sconto

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