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Cappello JDI essenziale Nike Club - Nero/Bianco

Nike Club

Cappello JDI essenziale

27,99 €
Nero/Bianco
Bianco/Nero
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Quando il tuo outfit ha bisogno di un tocco finale, l'ultimo sprazzo di colore per completare l'insieme, i cappello Nike Club è quello che ti serve. Il classico design six-panel e lo stile morbido ed essenziale offrono un comfort casual perfetto per tutto il giorno. Non pensarci su, Just Do It.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: FB5370-010

Nike Club

27,99 €

Quando il tuo outfit ha bisogno di un tocco finale, l'ultimo sprazzo di colore per completare l'insieme, i cappello Nike Club è quello che ti serve. Il classico design six-panel e lo stile morbido ed essenziale offrono un comfort casual perfetto per tutto il giorno. Non pensarci su, Just Do It.

Vantaggi

  • Il tessuto in twill di cotone è morbido e liscio sulla pelle per un comfort che dura tutto il giorno.
  • Il design a sei pannelli a profondità media garantisce uno stile essenziale.
  • La chiusura posteriore è regolabile grazie alla fibbia tri-glide in metallo, mentre la fascetta posteriore in eccesso può essere ben nascosta nella fascia.

Dettagli prodotto

  • "Just Do It." ricamato sulla corona
  • Logo Futura ricamato sul retro
  • Occhielli ricamati
  • 100% cotone
  • Da lavare a mano
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: FB5370-010

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (91)

4.8 stelle

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Cappello JDI essenziale Nike Club

Nike Club

27,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

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