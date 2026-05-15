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Canottiera da running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift – Donna - Bianco/Nero

Materiali riciclati

Nike AeroSwift

Canottiera da running Dri-FIT ADV – Donna

84,99 €
Bianco/Nero
Nero/Bianco
Barely Green/Nero
Laser Orange/Nero
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminum/Atomic Pink
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%.

Progettata per le gare, questa canotta AeroSwift aiuta a mantenere la pelle fresca e asciutta in piena corsa. Il tessuto leggero e traspirante è arricchito da aree traforate per favorire il flusso dell'aria dall'inizio alla fine.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Nero
  • Stile: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

Progettata per le gare, questa canotta AeroSwift aiuta a mantenere la pelle fresca e asciutta in piena corsa. Il tessuto leggero e traspirante è arricchito da aree traforate per favorire il flusso dell'aria dall'inizio alla fine.

Vantaggi

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV perfeziona la nostra tecnologia traspirante per offrire una freschezza totale e zone di traspirabilità che mantengono la pelle asciutta.
  • Le cuciture termosaldate su scollo e giromanica donano un fit morbido e confortevole e consentono movimenti naturali.
  • I fori traspiranti donano una freschezza ideale nelle zone più soggette a sudorazione.
  • Lo slim fit si caratterizza per il design aderente.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Logo Swoosh
  • 100% poliestere
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Bianco/Nero
  • Stile: IF1252-100

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (21)

5 stelle

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Canottiera da running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift – Donna

Nike AeroSwift

84,99 €

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