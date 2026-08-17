Canotta corta da running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift – Donna

Fits small
Itzel556524148
The green tank is stunning but runs small. I’m 5ft, 120lbs and got the size S. Fit too tight around the chest area. The neckline also felt too high and tight for me. Returning.
Materiali riciclati
Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%.
Aggiornato con nuove grafiche e un messaggio per gli avversari, questo top in tessuto è pronto per seguirti in ogni gara. Leggero e traspirante, offre una tecnologia avanzata che ti mantiene al fresco anche nei momenti più intensi.
Nike AeroSwift
Aggiornato con nuove grafiche e un messaggio per gli avversari, questo top in tessuto è pronto per seguirti in ogni gara. Leggero e traspirante, offre una tecnologia avanzata che ti mantiene al fresco anche nei momenti più intensi.
Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
3 stelle
Fits small
Itzel556524148
The green tank is stunning but runs small. I’m 5ft, 120lbs and got the size S. Fit too tight around the chest area. The neckline also felt too high and tight for me. Returning.
Nike AeroSwift
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