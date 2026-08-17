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Canotta corta da running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift – Donna - Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava

Materiali riciclati

Nike AeroSwift

Canotta corta da running Dri-FIT ADV – Donna

89,99 €
Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava
Team Red/Nero/Nero
Illusion Green/Nero/Nero
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato al 100%.

Aggiornato con nuove grafiche e un messaggio per gli avversari, questo top in tessuto è pronto per seguirti in ogni gara. Leggero e traspirante, offre una tecnologia avanzata che ti mantiene al fresco anche nei momenti più intensi.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava
  • Stile: IF3649-570

Nike AeroSwift

89,99 €

Aggiornato con nuove grafiche e un messaggio per gli avversari, questo top in tessuto è pronto per seguirti in ogni gara. Leggero e traspirante, offre una tecnologia avanzata che ti mantiene al fresco anche nei momenti più intensi.

Vantaggi

  • Il tessuto Dri-FIT ADV ha una tecnologia ancora più avanzata, rispetto al normale Dri-FIT, per offrirti freschezza totale e zone di traspirabilità che mantengono la pelle asciutta.
  • Gli spacchetti laterali e le sezioni traforate sul davanti e sul retro agevolano la circolazione dell'aria nelle zone più soggette a sudorazione.
  • Le cuciture termosaldate su scollo e giromanica offrono un fit morbido e confortevole, e seguono ogni tuo movimento.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Grafica "Too Fast To Follow" sul retro
  • 100% poliestere
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Sapphire/Hot Lava/Hot Lava
  • Stile: IF3649-570

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (1)

3 stelle

  • Fits small

    Itzel556524148

    The green tank is stunning but runs small. I’m 5ft, 120lbs and got the size S. Fit too tight around the chest area. The neckline also felt too high and tight for me. Returning.

Canotta corta da running Dri-FIT ADV Nike AeroSwift – Donna

Nike AeroSwift

89,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

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