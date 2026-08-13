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Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia) - Multicolore

Nike Everyday Elevated

Calze di media lunghezza (3 paia)

19,99 €
Multicolore
Multicolore
Multicolore
Nero
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: IM7949-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.

Vantaggi

  • L'ammortizzazione sul tallone e sulla pianta del piede offre una sensazione di morbidezza.
  • Il supporto plantare tecnico e una calzata aggiornata avvolgono il piede per offrirti comfort e stabilità.
  • La punta e il tallone rinforzati sono progettati per resistere all'usura quotidiana.
  • Tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT per pelle asciutta e comfort ideale.
  • Mesh completo sul dorso del piede per una migliore traspirabilità.
  • La misura cucita sotto il piede impedisce di confondere le scarpe.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 67% cotone/30% poliestere/3% spandex.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: IM7949-901

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (5)

3.2 stelle

  • Quality at a fair price

    Denis650120353

    Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price

  • RafałB465688250

    2/5. The socks are comfortable and the material is decent for the price. However, the quality control is disappointing—one sock has a badly embroidered Nike logo that looks defective (see photo). Overall okay, but I expected better from Nike

  • Good Socks

    Kathy99600056

    Fix's my husband perfect. He kept getting the 12 which was not his size so they wouldn't last. These fit great and there's still room in them so he shouldn't have a problem. These make it easier to find the matches. lol.

Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

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