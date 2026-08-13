Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia)

Quality at a fair price
Denis650120353
Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price
Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.
Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
3.2 stelle
Quality at a fair price
Denis650120353
Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price
RafałB465688250
2/5. The socks are comfortable and the material is decent for the price. However, the quality control is disappointing—one sock has a badly embroidered Nike logo that looks defective (see photo). Overall okay, but I expected better from Nike
Good Socks
Kathy99600056
Fix's my husband perfect. He kept getting the 12 which was not his size so they wouldn't last. These fit great and there's still room in them so he shouldn't have a problem. These make it easier to find the matches. lol.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.