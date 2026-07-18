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Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia) - Multicolore

Nike Everyday Elevated

Calze di media lunghezza (3 paia)

19,99 €
Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia) - Multicolore
Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia) - Multicolore
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Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura. La grafica Nike Court esalta lo stile da partita anche fuori dal campo.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura. La grafica Nike Court esalta lo stile da partita anche fuori dal campo.

Vantaggi

  • L'ammortizzazione sul tallone e sulla pianta del piede offre una sensazione di morbidezza.
  • Il supporto plantare tecnico e una calzata aggiornata avvolgono il piede per offrirti comfort e stabilità.
  • La punta e il tallone rinforzati sono progettati per resistere all'usura quotidiana.
  • Tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT per pelle asciutta e comfort ideale.
  • Mesh completo sul dorso del piede per una migliore traspirabilità.
  • La misura cucita sotto il piede impedisce di confondere le scarpe.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 67% cotone/30% poliestere/3% spandex
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: IH8633-901

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (5)

3.4 stelle

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

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