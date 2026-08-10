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Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia) - Multicolore

Nike Everyday Elevated

Calze di media lunghezza (3 paia)

19,99 €
Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia) - Multicolore
Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia) - Multicolore
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Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: IH8604-902

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Migliora le tue giornate. Abbiamo preso i nostri calzini iconici e li abbiamo migliorati in ogni dettaglio. Grazie a filati più morbidi che mantengono la forma, a un'ammortizzazione leggera come una nuvola per un comfort aumentato e a una calzata aggiornata che rimane aderente, trasformano ogni passo in un'avventura.

Vantaggi

  • L'ammortizzazione sul tallone e sulla pianta del piede offre una sensazione di morbidezza.
  • Il supporto plantare tecnico e una calzata aggiornata avvolgono il piede per offrirti comfort e stabilità.
  • La punta e il tallone rinforzati sono progettati per resistere all'usura quotidiana.
  • Tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT per pelle asciutta e comfort ideale.
  • Mesh completo sul dorso del piede per una migliore traspirabilità.
  • La misura cucita sotto il piede impedisce di confondere le scarpe.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 67% cotone/30% poliestere/3% spandex.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: IH8604-902

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (4)

4.5 stelle

  • Best everyday socks

    Bryan58a80bf2267e454184138316fc33a566

    Nike socks always comfortable always a win

  • Best Socks

    EricL509285718

    Read the review about the seems but I didn’t have that issue. These are the best Nike socks I’ve had in awhile. I hope they last for the price. They are better than almost all of the Nike socks other than the unicorns. I am very very picky with socks. I’ve bought almost all the pairs from Nike and these hopefully last for a long time they are super comfortable and stay up with out cutting off your circulation in your feet.

  • Seams Are Not It

    Jojo211469690

    The toe seams are all over the place. There seems to be a significant quality decline compared to the previous dri-fit models in terms of the stitching. They seemed fine otherwise but the top of the toes look terrible and bumpy.

Calze di media lunghezza Nike Everyday Elevated (3 paia)

Nike Everyday Elevated

19,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

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