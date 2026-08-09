Calze da training Nike Everyday Lightweight di media lunghezza (3 paia)

Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Allenati al massimo con le calze da training Nike Everyday. Il morbido filamento con tecnologia traspirante assicura comfort e pelle asciutta.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
COMFORT E TRASPIRABILITÀ.
Allenati al massimo con le calze da training Nike Everyday. Il morbido filamento con tecnologia traspirante assicura comfort e pelle asciutta.
Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4.3 stelle
Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Schlechte Qualität
Jan50706879
Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!
AGNIESZKA770281665
Skarpetki są super i moje ulubione ponieważ ich grubość jest idealna do noszenia przez cały rok.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
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