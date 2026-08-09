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Calze da training Nike Everyday Lightweight di media lunghezza (3 paia) - Multicolore

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Calze da training di media lunghezza (3 paia)

15,99 €
Multicolore
Nero/Bianco
Bianco/Nero
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Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Allenati al massimo con le calze da training Nike Everyday. Il morbido filamento con tecnologia traspirante assicura comfort e pelle asciutta.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: SX7676-964

Nike Everyday Lightweight

15,99 €

COMFORT E TRASPIRABILITÀ.

Allenati al massimo con le calze da training Nike Everyday. Il morbido filamento con tecnologia traspirante assicura comfort e pelle asciutta.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Dri-FIT dona comfort e mantiene la pelle asciutta.
  • Silhouette di media lunghezza per una copertura ideale della caviglia e del polpaccio.
  • Bordi a costine per un fit sempre perfetto.
  • Fascia sull'arco plantare per un sostegno ideale.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 60% cotone/37% poliestere/3% poliuretano
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Multicolore
  • Stile: SX7676-964

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (297)

4.3 stelle

  • Good quality

    KatieM960608855

    Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.

  • Schlechte Qualität

    Jan50706879

    Extrem kurzlebig, nach 4-5 mal Tragen sieht man schon krasse Abnutzung. Kurz darauf sind sie kaputt. Kauf ich nicht mehr. Gehen zurück zu Nike!

  • AGNIESZKA770281665

    Skarpetki są super i moje ulubione ponieważ ich grubość jest idealna do noszenia przez cały rok.

Calze da training Nike Everyday Lightweight di media lunghezza (3 paia)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

15,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

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