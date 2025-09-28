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Calze da calcio al ginocchio Nike Dri-FIT Strike - Nero/Bianco

Materiali riciclati

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

Calze da calcio al ginocchio

30% di sconto
Nero/Bianco
Bianco/Nero
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 65%

Garantisci ai piedi il massimo comfort dalla partenza all'arrivo. Queste calze saranno sempre al passo con te, dagli allenamenti all'ingresso in campo per la grande partita. Dotate di tecnologia traspirante, offrono comfort e pelle asciutta.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: DH6622-010

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

30% di sconto

Garantisci ai piedi il massimo comfort dalla partenza all'arrivo. Queste calze saranno sempre al passo con te, dagli allenamenti all'ingresso in campo per la grande partita. Dotate di tecnologia traspirante, offrono comfort e pelle asciutta.

Vantaggi

  • La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore per favorirne una rapida evaporazione e mantenere la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale.
  • La fascia sull'arco plantare regala supporto e aderenza.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 88% poliestere riciclato/6% spandex/6% cotone
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: DH6622-010

Taglia/misura e fit

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (16)

4.4 stelle

  • Holes at toes

    EdwarH431951111

    At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle

  • Very nice socks but not durable.

    AprilR67509476

    Very nice socks but not durable. Unfortunately, didn't last long. Quickly developed holes in the toes of both socks.

  • Top

    KathaWi

    Sitzen sehr gut, nur etwas zu lang

Calze da calcio al ginocchio Nike Dri-FIT Strike

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

30% di sconto

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

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