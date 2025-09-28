Calze da calcio al ginocchio Nike Dri-FIT Strike

Holes at toes
EdwarH431951111
At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle
Materiali riciclati
Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 65%
Garantisci ai piedi il massimo comfort dalla partenza all'arrivo. Queste calze saranno sempre al passo con te, dagli allenamenti all'ingresso in campo per la grande partita. Dotate di tecnologia traspirante, offrono comfort e pelle asciutta.
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
Garantisci ai piedi il massimo comfort dalla partenza all'arrivo. Queste calze saranno sempre al passo con te, dagli allenamenti all'ingresso in campo per la grande partita. Dotate di tecnologia traspirante, offrono comfort e pelle asciutta.
Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.
Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.
4.4 stelle
Holes at toes
EdwarH431951111
At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle
Very nice socks but not durable.
AprilR67509476
Very nice socks but not durable. Unfortunately, didn't last long. Quickly developed holes in the toes of both socks.
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KathaWi
Sitzen sehr gut, nur etwas zu lang
Nike Dri-FIT Strike
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