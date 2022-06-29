Queste calze dal look selvaggio e pensato per l'outdoor hanno un cuore morbidissimo. La fattura in maglia mélange dona un look pensato per il trail e un fit estremamente confortevole, perfetto da abbinare ai tuoi sandali preferiti, agli scarponi da trekking e alle sneakers.
RyderB981625322 - 29 giu 2022
These are great, very soft even after multiple washes. Nice color, on the thicker side. Very comfy.
B A. - 30 gen 2022
Good quality, nice cushioning and just the right height. Would recommend and will be buying more.
ΤάκηςB - 08 gen 2022
Γράφετε 97% βαμβάκι κ μας έρχεται προϊόν με 97% πολυέστερ. Τουλάχιστον απάτη