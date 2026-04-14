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Bra imbottito a sostegno leggero Nike Alate Minimalist – Donna - Nero/Nero/Dark Smoke Grey

Materiali riciclati

Nike Alate Minimalist

Bra imbottito a sostegno leggero – Donna

29% di sconto
Seleziona la taglia/misuraGuida alle taglie e alle misure
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 50%.

Per gli spiriti avventurosi che girano il mondo portandosi addosso lo stretto indispensabile. Per chi non ha paura di indossare più volte lo stesso outfit e conosce il proprio stile. Il bra Alate Minimalist presenta un'imbottitura che regala un'esperienza unica, spalline completamente regolabili e un design a basso profilo adatto a qualsiasi situazione per una giornata all'insegna del sostegno totale senza sacrificare il comfort. Con un tessuto morbido e traspirante, questo bra mantiene la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale per tutto il giorno.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stile: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% di sconto

Per gli spiriti avventurosi che girano il mondo portandosi addosso lo stretto indispensabile. Per chi non ha paura di indossare più volte lo stesso outfit e conosce il proprio stile. Il bra Alate Minimalist presenta un'imbottitura che regala un'esperienza unica, spalline completamente regolabili e un design a basso profilo adatto a qualsiasi situazione per una giornata all'insegna del sostegno totale senza sacrificare il comfort. Con un tessuto morbido e traspirante, questo bra mantiene la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale per tutto il giorno.

Perfetto con qualsiasi outfit

Grazie alla tradizionale chiusura con gancetti sul retro e alle spalline regolabili, questo bra ti offre un comfort costante tutto il giorno e tutti i giorni, sia nei momenti più frenetici che nelle pause di relax. Con la giusta dose di elasticità mentre lo indossi, il bra recupera e mantiene la forma tra un utilizzo e l'altro per un fit sempre perfetto.

Fit impercettibile

Il tessuto incredibilmente leggero e spazzolato e la fascia arrotondata seguono i tuoi movimenti mentre lo indossi. Il mesh interno ultramorbido offre una sensazione di leggerezza e traspirabilità. La scollatura con taglio profondo e le spalline sottili offrono una copertura minima senza rinunciare al sostegno.

Pelle fresca e asciutta

La tecnologia Nike Dri-FIT allontana il sudore per favorirne una rapida evaporazione e mantenere la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale. Gli inserti traforati al centro sul davanti migliorano la traspirabilità in uno dei punti più caldi.

Libertà di movimento

Le imbottiture tecniche, morbide ed elastiche, tengono a posto il bra mentre ti muovi. La forma a clessidra tra le coppe aggiunge traspirabilità.

Dettagli prodotto

  • Corpo: 74% poliestere/26% spandex. Mesh: 59% poliestere/41% spandex. Fodera inserti: 74% poliestere/26% spandex. Imbottitura: 100% poliuretano. Tessuto parte posteriore imbottitura: 100% poliestere.
  • Lavabile in lavatrice
  • Prodotto importato
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Stile: DM0526-010

Taglia/misura e fit

    • Taglia indossata persona 1: S (A- C); misura del torace: 86 cm
    • Taglia indossata persona 2: 2X (C-E); misura del torace: 122 cm
    • Tight fit: aderente e attillato
    • Sostegno leggero: un morbido abbraccio che assicura libertà di movimento
  • Guida alle taglie e alle misure

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Realizzazione

    • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
    • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.

Recensioni (190)

4.7 stelle

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Bra imbottito a sostegno leggero Nike Alate Minimalist – Donna

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% di sconto

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

Completa il look

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Per il massimo comfort

Nike Alate è il punto d'incontro tra le migliori caratteristiche di un reggiseno sportivo e di un bra tradizionale. I nostri esperti hanno condotto molte ricerche e molti test per rendere questo bra il più confortevole possibile con la quantità di sostegno giusta per l'utilizzo quotidiano.

Dai il massimo con Alate

Dal fit perfetto come una seconda pelle, questo modello presenta spalline regolabili e una chiusura a gancio sul retro per offrire massima flessibilità.

Parola d'ordine: multitasking

La silhouette aperta sul retro è pensata per essere versatile.