Per gli spiriti avventurosi che girano il mondo portandosi addosso lo stretto indispensabile. Per chi non ha paura di indossare più volte lo stesso outfit e conosce il proprio stile. Il bra Alate Minimalist presenta un'imbottitura che regala un'esperienza unica, spalline completamente regolabili e un design a basso profilo adatto a qualsiasi situazione per una giornata all'insegna del sostegno totale senza sacrificare il comfort. Con un tessuto morbido e traspirante, questo bra mantiene la pelle asciutta per un comfort ideale per tutto il giorno. Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 50%.
4.4 Stelle
CarolinaH491411026 - 02 set 2022
I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.
Mikelle A. - 25 lug 2022
Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.
Tina - 15 lug 2022
I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.