 
immagine 1 di 12
Valutazione alta
Borsone medio da training Nike Brasilia (60 l) - Nero/Nero/Bianco

Materiali riciclati

Nike Brasilia

Borsone medio da training (60 l)

44,99 €
Nero/Nero/Bianco
Light Bone/Nero/Nero
Indigo Storm/Nero/Reflect Silver
Tough Red/Nero/Reflect Silver
TAGLIA UNICA
Ritiro gratuito
Opzione "Clicca e ritira" disponibile al pagamento

Domina la palestra con tutti i tuoi accessori. Lo scomparto principale di questo borsone offre ampio spazio per tutti gli oggetti indispensabili di cui hai bisogno durante un allenamento. La tasca anteriore ti aiuta a tenere a portata di mano oggetti come il telefono, il portafoglio o le chiavi, mentre il fondo rivestito aiuta a proteggerli da graffi, schizzi e urti.


  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: IB4392-010

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

Domina la palestra con tutti i tuoi accessori. Lo scomparto principale di questo borsone offre ampio spazio per tutti gli oggetti indispensabili di cui hai bisogno durante un allenamento. La tasca anteriore ti aiuta a tenere a portata di mano oggetti come il telefono, il portafoglio o le chiavi, mentre il fondo rivestito aiuta a proteggerli da graffi, schizzi e urti.

Vantaggi

  • La tracolla regolabile e i doppi manici permettono di trasportare comodamente il borsone.
  • Il fondo rivestito protegge i tuoi oggetti da urti, graffi e liquidi.
  • Lo scomparto inferiore con zip tiene le scarpe separate dagli altri oggetti.
  • Le tasche laterali con zip aiutano a tenere i piccoli oggetti a portata di mano.

Dettagli prodotto

  • 63,5 x 30,5 x 30,5 cm (Lunghezza x Larghezza x Altezza)
  • 60 l
  • Tracolla rimovibile
  • 100% poliestere
  • Pulire solo le parti macchiate
  • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
  • Stile: IB4392-010

Spedizione e resi

Costi di spedizione standard: 5 € per ordini sotto i 99 € per chi non è Member Nike e sotto i 50 € per i Member Nike.

Resi gratuiti entro 30 giorni, sono previste limitazioni.

Recensioni (14)

4.7 stelle

  • Go-To Duffel Bag

    Molly

    The Brasilia duffel is perfect for travel or for your daily activities. My favorite part is the large, separate shoe compartment. I love being able to separate out my dirty shoes or cleats from the rest of my stuff. There is another zippered pocket as well as a mesh pocket that makes it convenient to stash other things. The inside is spacious. You can use this for a weekend away or to go from work to the gym, whatever suits your needs. The black color is sleek and stylish and the fabric is durable. The overall look makes this a step above your typical gym bag.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Durable bag

    Hhos

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Durable and thick for heavy lifting! I use it to transport gym equipment and it holds up!

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great All-Around Duffel

    Matt

    This is a solid, all-around duffel. Stylish enough to travel, but functional enough for every day use, especially with training. The side shoe pocket is absolutely massive, taking up nearly half the bag when fully packed. This can be easily used for more than just shoes, especially during travel, with dirty clothes. It has two small vents at the bottom, allowing for breathability for whatever is stuffed inside. Overall, the duffel is well built, and quite rugged for the price point. I haven't used it enough to determine its lifespan, but I have high hopes. It has been with me for every gym session, with plenty of room for everything I need to bring. From squat shoes, to supplements, clothes, wraps, bands, this bag truly fits it all without feeling overly cumbersome. The only downside is I wish it had slightly more organization. It features one outside slip pocket that is mesh, with one small interior pocket that runs the length. Due to its size it just becomes a black hole if too much is thrown inside. It is quite stylish, without too much overt branding plastered all over like some other training bags.

    Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi o in cambio di uno sconto.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Borsone medio da training Nike Brasilia (60 l)

Nike Brasilia

44,99 €

Ulteriori informazioni

    Clicca qui per informazioni su come smaltire gli imballaggi dei prodotti Nike in Italia.

Completa il look

Item 3 of 61